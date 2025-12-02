As the end of the year approaches, I thought I might make an official Cabinet of Wonders Gift Guide: 2025 edition. It’s a combination of strange and fun little toys and tools that I like and use regularly. It is idiosyncratic and incomplete, but I thought that some readers might enjoy it. Here a few things I recommend:

Casio LF20W-8A Watch

This beige-gray watch is simple and delightful. I hadn’t worn a watch in years but then decided to try this one out and I really like it. It has a digital analog clock, which seems pretty rare, as well as the ability to change the time for a myriad of cities around the world. I’m not entirely sure I understand the point of the little circle on the upper-right (it just counts ten seconds), but I find it mesmerizing. This watch also seems to be popular among the Casette Futurism crowd.

Maruman Mnemosyne A7 N193A Horizontal Rule Notebook

These tiny notebooks are great for quickly jotting down notes and they are small enough to easily slip into your pocket. You can take it everywhere. Bonus: you can feel sort of like a reporter who is also a giant when holding this and flipping it open. Pairs well with Muji gel ink ballpoint pens (and if pencils are more your thing, the Uni Kuru Toga mechanical pencil is recommended).

Mighty Wallet

The Mighty Wallet is thin and light. It’s also made of Tyvek—the kind of material that is used in some shipping envelopes, so it doesn’t rip—and so you have lots of printed patterns to choose from. I like mine a lot.

HiRui Knitted Beanie Hat

As someone who enjoys snow and winter, I am a big fan of winter hats. But in general, traditional beanies will either end up covering my ears and then also rendering my neck too hot, or I push them up and they don’t fully cover my ears, leaving them cold. Enter this odd little hat that looks like a helmet. It covers my ears but leaves my neck cool. Perfection.

Glyphs Mini

Want to try designing typefaces? Glyphs Mini is a great piece of software for testing out this hobby. As someone who enjoys this pastime, I like using Glyphs Mini and can recommend its ease of use as well as its power.

Zometool

I love open-ended building toys, particularly Lego bricks. But Zometool is a very different kind of one, but also open-ended. It’s a combination of struts and rhombicosidodecahedrons and they are a lot of fun to play with.

Commodore 64 Lego Building Guide

Speaking of Lego, want to build a tiny Commodore machine? Chris McVeigh’s building guide has you covered. You can either use your own bricks to make this or you can purchase the ones you need using a service like Lego’s Pick a Brick.

Ambigrammia

The book Ambigrammia by Douglas Hofstadter helped me to rediscover the world of ambigrams: “a calligraphic composition of glyphs (letters, numbers, symbols or other shapes) that can yield different meanings depending on the orientation of observation.” Ambigrams are interesting little puzzles and artworks, and are a delight to try to make and to tinker with.

I hope you enjoy some of these fun things. And if this gift guide proves popular, I can try to make this a yearly occurrence. ■

The Resonant Computing Manifesto

We should be creating digital experiences that are enriching rather than dispiriting. We should be building “resonant computing:”

Great technology does more than solve problems. It weaves itself into the world we inhabit. At its best, it can expand our capacity, our connectedness, our sense of what’s possible. Technology can bring out the best in us.

Please check out the Resonant Computing Manifesto that I’m a contributor to and consider signing it.

Matt Webb gave me the opportunity to share a few books related to The Magic of Code over at his wonderful blog Interconnected: 3 books with Samuel Arbesman

From an article on aphantasia:

Many of his correspondents, he learned, had discovered their condition very recently, after reading about it or hearing it described on the radio. Their whole lives, they had heard people talk about picturing, and imagining, and counting sheep, and visualizing beaches, and seeing in the mind’s eye, and assumed that all those idioms were only metaphors or colorful hyperbole. It was amazing how profoundly people could misunderstand one another, and assume that others didn’t mean what they were saying—how minds could wrest sense out of things that made no sense.

The Enchanted Systems Roundup

Here are some links worth checking out that touch on the complex systems of our world (both built and natural):

🜸 The computer poetry of J. M. Coetzee’s early programming career: “Writer J. M. Coetzee’s early poetry is almost undecipherable. That’s because it was written in computer code.”

🝤 What Really Happened with the CIA and The Paris Review?: A Conversation with Lance Richardson

🜚 Personal Business: “My point is that my reasons for working on Are.na are personal. Our endurance for continuing this work comes from it being personal. Our strength as a business comes from it being personal. And the rewards that I get from this work, and deciding to continue this work, are personal.”

🝳 AI World Clocks: “Every minute, a new clock is displayed that has been generated by nine different AI models.”

🝤 The Dreidel of the Future, Part One and Part Two

🜹 How to Send a Message to Future Civilizations: “When written knowledge is more ephemeral than ever, how can we pass on what’s important?”

Until next time.