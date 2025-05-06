Cabinet of Wonders

John imperio
5d

That was an interesting link about reading people’s obituaries. I tend to that a lot myself. For example the other day I was reading Colonel John Boyd’s obituary from 1997 and I didn’t know that Boyd taught himself calculus. And supposedly Alfred Nobel read his own obituary and the writer didn’t think to highly of them and that is what caused Nobel to create the Nobel prize.

