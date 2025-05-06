The Magic of Code is Coming Soon

Organizational Edge Cases

I was reading this history of Unix by Brian Kernighan when I came across this delightful little fact: Richard Hamming, the renowned mathematician and computer scientist, was the chair of the Computer Science Research Department at Bell Labs. But this department consisted entirely of Hamming and his secretary:

As Kernighan describes it:

He was a department head, but there were no people in his department, which seemed odd. He told me that he had worked hard to achieve this combination of suitable title without responsibility…

I love this. Hamming had constructed himself an organizational edge case. These organizational edge cases can provide flexibility for individuals as well as provide the kind of open-endedness that organizations need to allow for unexpected and undirected thinking. This is a generalized version of the outlier roles in venture capital and other institutions that I’ve previously discussed.

Another example of this organizational edge case is what Polaroid once had. As per Instant: The Story of Polaroid by Christopher Bonanos, there was a department known as Miscellaneous Research:

This is amazing. Never stop creating organizational edge cases. ■

