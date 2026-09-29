Cabinet of Wonders

Cabinet of Wonders

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Andy in TX's avatar
Andy in TX
Sep 29

If you want an interesting take on brain evolution, the late Julian Jaynes' book, The Origin of Consciousness in the Breakdown of the Bicameral Mind, is worth a read. I had the good fortune to take a seminar with Jaynes as a college senior and it was an amazing class. His theory is either completely bonkers (most likely) or genius but it is definitely interesting. The book is in the Internet Archive - https://ia601802.us.archive.org/18/items/The_Origin_Of_Consciousness_In_The_Breakdown_Of_The_Bicameral_Mind_Julian_Jaynes_1976.pdf/The%20Origin%20of%20Consciousness%20in%20the%20Breakdown%20of%20the%20Bicameral%20Mind_%20Julian%20Jaynes_%201976.pdf - and there seem to be quite a few podcasts, etc. discussing it. But read the original - he's a terrific writer.

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Ava
Oct 1

Related to the new organs thing: https://svpow.com/2024/09/07/were-not-going-to-run-out-of-new-anatomy-anytime-soon/

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