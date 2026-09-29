It’s so easy to look back at previous eras of science and marvel at how completely wrong they were: luminiferous ether! Phlogiston! Miasma theory of disease! Oh, what fools those people from bygone ages were. Well, guess what: during each of these periods, they too might have thought the exact same thing about their predecessors. Therefore, according to the pessimistic meta-induction of science, we should recognize that we might be in the same situation. Science is forever in draft form.

Which brings me to something my father recently pointed out to me: the human brain might actually be two distinct organs that evolved independently. As per this new finding:

For centuries, scientists have thought of the brain as a single, unified organ. But new research led by Stanford Medicine reveals that what we call the brain is two distinct organs that evolved independently over hundreds of millions of years. The discovery overturns a prevailing model of brain development. For decades researchers have subscribed to the theory that there is a single progenitor cell early in development that gives rise to the entire brain. This model suggested all parts of the brain shared a common developmental origin. The new research finding shows that the human brain consists of two ancient nervous systems cleverly packaged together — a more primitive part that regulates our hearts’ beating, our breathing and other functions, and another that makes us distinctly human, capable of poetry, mathematics and wondering about our own origins.

To be clear, there is probably more than a bit of hype here and it’s perhaps not as earth-shattering as this might sound (though with intriguing implications for how neurons for brain research in the lab can be grown) but let’s roll with it.

Because guess what? In my book The Half-Life of Facts (as my father also reminded me!), I wrote about how it was unlikely we would ever be finding any new human organs. If we take this finding as given, how exciting it is to be proven wrong!

Of course, this doesn’t therefore mean that everything we know is going to be swept away and that our knowledge is forever entirely uncertain. We are asymptotically approaching the truth. To quote Isaac Asimov’s response (also included in The Half-Life of Facts) to someone who felt that since we once thought the Earth was flat and then that the Earth was a perfect sphere and both are wrong, we therefore really couldn’t know anything at all:

…when people thought the Earth was flat, they were wrong. When people thought the Earth was spherical, they were wrong. But if you think that thinking the Earth is spherical is just as wrong as thinking the Earth is flat, then your view is wronger than both of them put together.

Enjoy learning new things—mesofacts!—and over-writing old ideas. And rejoice in gaining an ever-better sense of the world around us. ■

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The Enchanted Systems Roundup

Here are some links worth checking out that touch on the complex systems of our world (both built and natural):

🜸 Against Usefulness: “In a Brooklyn warehouse, a man handed me a piece of paper that was a running computer program.”

🝤 Afterglow: “Run classic After Dark screen savers on modern macOS”

🜚 PC-1: The 1954 Computer With No Tubes, Relays, Or Transistors

🝳 Dwarf Fortress is getting the mother of all magic updates, extending to “the fundamental cosmological makeup of the universe”: “Pursue magical research that really feels like discovery”

🝤 How a combination lock works

🜹 After Work, We’ll Have Each Other: “Once you realize what that means, you’ll be giving two cheers for the American work ethic.”

🝊 Claude Fable 5.1 Solves the Cyphral Distich: “We gave Claude Fable 5.1 an open task: solve an unsolved 370-year-old cipher. It solved it within a day.”

🜸 The invention of the MMO: “Despite running on computers with just 64 kilobytes of memory, Habitat became the first massively multiplayer virtual world in 1982.”

🝖 ‘Ask for what you want’ is a key skill for the 21st century

🝊 Predicting the Present

Until next time.