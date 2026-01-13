Cabinet of Wonders

cabinetofwonders@gakaz.com
Jan 13

How about Tucker?

Neural Foundry
Jan 13

Love this framing of biopics as 'spurs to learn more' rather than accurate histories. The messiness-of-humanity angle is crucial because most innovation narratives get sanitized into hero journeys when the real story is way more about contingent decisions and organizational chaos. BlackBerry especially nailed this, showing how technical excellence can lose to ecosystem dynamics. The accuracy question matters less when these films create entry points for deeper curiosity abou tmarket dynamics and innovation constraints.

