I love films about how a product or company came to be. There are so many of these innovation biopics (or, as Kevin Kelly calls them, “product docu-dramas”). A selection I’ve enjoyed:

A number of years ago, Anton Howes also explored these kinds of cultural products (he even made a list of films and television shows suggested to him on this topic) in his essay “Age of Invention: On the Silver Screen,” though he was disappointed by how well they displayed the actual process of innovation.

Another question is: are they accurate? Generally, probably not so much. But I view them as spurs to learn more: to learn more about the market share of Nike over time, or the details behind the rise and fall of the BlackBerry. These films also show the incredibly human aspect of innovation and triumph and failure. The success of these advances is steeped in the messiness of humanity.

Are there other ones you like? Please share them in the comments. ■

I published an essay for Asimov Press entitled “Why Do Research Institutes Often Look the Same?” about the difficulty in creating truly novel research organizations:

Please check it out.

I love learning about jobs that I didn’t know existed. For example, insurance archaeology.

Here is an interview with an insurance archaeologist:

Westlaw Today: Your company locates historic insurance policies. Why would anyone need to do that? Brian Della Torre: The short answer: because old insurance policies can be worth tens or even hundreds of millions of dollars. General liability and excess liability policies are typically written on an “occurrence” basis, which means they never expire, and provide coverage for claims emanating from the policy period in perpetuity. Certain types of claims stem from harms that may not be recognized for decades, including environmental, asbestos, sexual abuse, silica, head trauma, forever chemicals and other toxic torts. When decades later lawsuits are filed alleging such harms, the policyholder can submit claims for defense and indemnification from the insurer at the time of the occurrence, but only if they can identify the coverage in place. In fact, historic policies often provide broader coverage. Older policies offer defense costs in addition to policy limits and fewer exclusions. Before 1986 there were typically no “absolute pollution exclusions,” asbestos exclusions or sexual abuse restrictions. Insurance archaeology is the specialized research conducted to reconstruct that historic coverage. Since the early 1980s, insurance archaeologists have helped a wide range of entities to reconstruct historic coverage, including Fortune 100 manufacturers, utilities, religious institutions, municipalities, public and private schools, insurance carriers, dry cleaners, retailers, and real estate companies.

Read the rest here.

