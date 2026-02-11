I recently came across catalogs from Maxis—the maker of SimCity and other simulation games—from 1993 and 1994. These catalogs are billed as Software Toys Catalogs and are fascinating looks into what they were offering during this time and how they were thinking about their products. From the Internet Archive:

From 1994:

I love this focus on open-ended play: “When you play with our toys, you set your own goals and decide for yourself when you’ve reached them. The fun and challenge of playing with our toys lies in exploring the worlds you create out of your own imagination.”

From the 1993 catalog about SimCity 2000 (which includes a t-shirt!):

The best line is “If SimCity 2000 were any more realistic, it’d be illegal to turn it off.”

And within the SimLife listing is “mold the landform, customize the climate, manipulate time, change physics, then create life and let it loose on the unsuspecting landscape”:

There is even a book shop section in the catalogs, with the 1993 edition including an “atlas of planet management”:

Related to simulations and their verisimilitude—SimCity 2000 being almost illegal to turn off!—the journalist Steven Levy wrote a meditation on the nature of these simulations in Macworld from 1990 that is well worth a read. A tiny sample:

And if you want more vintage Maxis, awhile back I wrote about a Maxis annual report from 1996:

Now let’s think more about creating a Maxis 2.0. ■

