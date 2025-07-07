Cabinet of Wonders

Leah Libresco Sargeant
Jul 7

In the episode "Hush" of Buffy The Vampire Slayer, the villain of the week can steal voices. So, to really play it up, there's almost no dialogue in the episode and pretty much all sounds are diegetic. That means when one character does a wordless lore dump with overhead transparencies, he first drops a needed on his phonograph to provide underscoring.

Steve Alexander
Jul 7

Also the entire movie Baby Driver: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6XMuUVw7TOM

