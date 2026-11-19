Claude’s design work is not half-bad…

It’s been a little over a decade(!) since my book Overcomplicated was published. At the time, it was a little weird—or at least non-intuitive—to make the argument that humans are building technologies we don’t fully understand, even if you’re the one building these systems. Yes, we had already crossed into the point of incomprehensibility for many complex technological systems, but this was by no means a consensus, or at least commonsensical, position.

Well, ten years later, you just utter “AI” and everyone knows that these systems are outside of our comprehension in many ways. We might understand the algorithms for how they train and ingest data, at least at some level, but when it comes to the resulting behavior and output? That feels very mysterious (I actually made this argument in Overcomplicated, though it was based on much simpler machine learning systems than what we have today).

So how should we understand complex technological systems? Look to biology. I have been gratified to see that Anthropic has used biology-style approaches to understand LLMs, which was one of the approaches I advocated for in Overcomplicated when it came to trying to grasp massively complex technologies:

The challenges we face in understanding language models resemble those faced by biologists. Living organisms are complex systems which have been sculpted by billions of years of evolution. While the basic principles of evolution are straightforward, the biological mechanisms it produces are spectacularly intricate. Likewise, while language models are generated by simple, human-designed training algorithms, the mechanisms born of these algorithms appear to be quite complex.

OpenAI has also discussed something similar:

AI is grown more than designed - it is, to first degree, the product of repeating a straightforward optimization step many times on a hard-to-imagine amount of compute. This results in an incredibly complex system that works through abstract concepts and can simulate facets of human behavior. We can discover various insights about little mechanisms that emerge within this system, in a process similar to neuroscience - and, similarly to neuroscience, its overall action evades a description we can fully understand. The study of deep learning-based AI is largely an experimental science. We put a lot of effort⁠ into building principled algorithms and making testable predictions, but fundamentally, our large-scale training runs are experiments, and we are sometimes surprised by their results. Moreover, as the systems become more capable, the results become harder to interpret.

I also still believe that glitches, for better or worse, can be a useful mechanism for understanding these complex technologies and that there are profound limits to our brains in understanding certain kinds of complexity. I don’t think we are surrounded by Lovecraftian horrors that our minds cannot grasp, but we might be getting there…

For example, when it comes to software, here is something from an intriguing post on Reddit entitled “A year after the 100% AI mandate nobody understands our code”:

A year ago leadership told us everything goes through agents now. Hand written code needed a reason. It felt great for about 6 months, we shipped more than we ever had. Now the codebase is around 3x the size it was and nobody can explain how most of it works.

And when it comes to scientific discoveries being made by these technologies we are fully in the thick of this new world and we might be inching ever closer to a world of advances that humanity cannot even understand.

My graduate advisor Steve Strogatz has been in the news a lot recently as he has very thoughtfully been grappling with what is happening in mathematics with AI advances (and even discussing meaning and Ecclesiastes).

But this is something he has actually been thinking about for a long time! Steve wrote a piece about twenty years ago about the limits to understanding in science and mathematics in a piece called “The End of Insight” where he wrote the following:

I worry that insight is becoming impossible, at least at the frontiers of mathematics. Even when we’re able to figure out what’s true or false, we’re less and less able to understand why.

My response to this, which I also discussed in Overcomplicated, was to draw upon the idea of naches. Naches is a Yiddish term that is generally used to refer to a kind of vicarious pride and joy, such as when your children get married or graduate from college. These accomplishments are not your own, but you can still derive pride and joy from them, or, as is said, you can shep naches.

I argued that we could import this emotional response into science and technology: that we can simply have naches for our machines as they eclipse us in making fundamental discoveries and advances, ones we might not even be able to understand. For example, I discussed this in Slate:

…if it’s our machines doing the discovering, we can still have naches—we can take an often vicarious pride and joy in the success of our progeny. We made these machines, so their discoveries are at least partly due to humanity. And that’s exciting, as these programs of the future begin to uncover new truths about the universe.

If I recall correctly, Steve was unimpressed with my approach of naches for our technologies. I don’t think it felt appropriate or satisfying to him.

Well, we are now in the moment when we might want to consider some naches for the AI that humanity has built. Does this feel right? To be honest, I’m not entirely sure. We are being buffeted by so many advances and so many emotions due to AI right now that I truly don’t know. I think I might have been too glib with my hope that naches for our machines could be good. But maybe we need to simply try it out and see how it feels?

If we can no longer contribute to advances and all we are left with is naches for our machines, we have lost the participatory aspect of discovery. And yet, perhaps naches does allow a bit of connection to discovery? It’s certainly a positive response, and one that feels more productive than fear in the face of the unknown or even just worshipful awe. Because naches, while it may not be sufficient for us as our machines pass us by, at least leaves us in a kind of relationship with our incomprehensible technologies rather than distanced from them.

Nevertheless, hopefully having naches is not the end of the conversation but the beginning, and that there is still a place for humans in the conversation around discovery and understanding. Let's strive for that outcome as we continue to live in the world of Overcomplicated. ■

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The Enchanted Systems Roundup

Here are some links worth checking out that touch on the complex systems of our world (both built and natural):

🜸 A Mathematician Reads the AI Future: “My field is as much an expression of the human spirit as music and literature. Is it for the machines now?”

🝤 Six Gutenberg Revolutions in a Row: “Two science fiction authors imagine the future.”

🜚 Oral history from Douglas Hofstadter on his path through cognitive science

🝳 The Hunt for Dark Breakfast: “The beginnings of the contours of breakfast began to reveal themselves. A gaping hole stared back at me, but I couldn’t yet be sure.”

🝤 When fonts fall

🜹 LEGO building instructions through time: ‘If you are struggling to see a difference in the different instructions from different time periods you are not alone. The “cartoonish” look of the instructions is something, with a few exceptions, we have always aimed for. The simple reason being that it works, and you can easily distinguish various colors and shades from each other.’

🝊 Could a modern chess engine on a Pentium have defeated Kasparov in 1996?

🜸 The Potential Uses of Television in Preschool Education: The original 1967 report that led to Sesame Street. Fascinating.

🝖 The Art of Field Building: “Field builders make the fields that make the future. They do the foundational work of connecting people to new ideas, then gather tools and resources to build momentum. More people should consider the role.”

🝊 “From digital mischief to outright destruction”

Until next time.