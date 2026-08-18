I recently had the opportunity to visit the Nintendo Museum in Kyoto. In addition to getting to play with pre-NES toys (Ultra Hand! Ultra Machine!) the museum displays a wide variety of the products that Nintendo has made over its history, from playing cards to various kinds of games and technologies (eg. the Super NES Mouse). Various prototypes of Nintendo controllers are even visible—made of clay, or cobbled together from other tech and controllers—and give you that visceral sense of creators feeling their way forward, in fits and starts, working out a concept over time.

But there was also an exercise bike on display. Which seemed particularly out of place. It turns out that Nintendo partnered with an exercise bicycle manufacturer at one point to create a machine that connected to Super Nintendo: the Life Fitness Exertainment System. Here is a promotional video for it that I found online, which is very 1994:

And here’s someone who reviewed it more recently:

So what is this thing? The Life Fitness Exertainment System involves controllers that connect to the handlebars combined with racing games you can play while biking. The resistance changed if you were going uphill in a game so it felt “realistic,” and it even sounds like you could play against another person who was using a regular controller (so you take turns being the sedentary one I guess?).

Nintendo is known for its adage of “lateral thinking with weathered technology”: repurposing well-established tech in novel ways. And I guess this is one of those examples. But alas(?), this anachronistic Peloton of sorts did not catch on.

Nevertheless, there is always so much to learn from the history of technoloy and paths not taken. And when it comes to Nintendo, this might also be related to technology companies that have been around for a long time and how they have adapted. Nintendo was founded in 1889 and they tried many things along the way: the Super Nintendo almost had its own PlayStation! (the recent book Super Nintendo is a great overall history). Seeing the kinds of things that companies have tried, especially when they didn’t work out, can provide insights into what might be worth revisiting in the future.

And in the meantime, we have a Super Nintendo exercise bike. ■

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Long-Term Thinking Alert!

When I was in Japan I also learned that there were sutra mounds made hundreds of years ago designed as “time capsules” for 5.67 billion years in the future. From a museum description:

These Buddhists heard about the Long Now Foundation’s 10,000 Year Clock and said hold my beer…

The Enchanted Systems Roundup

Here are some links worth checking out that touch on the complex systems of our world (both built and natural):

🜸 Why Sony Can’t Bring Back Its Classic Walkman Models: “Explained by a former Sony engineer”

🝤 UCLA’s 1948 Mechanical Computer Was Simply Gorgeous To Watch in Action

🜚 A Taxonomy of R&D Orgs

🝳 Lisa’s copy (and cut, and paste): “I’ve been emulating the Apple Lisa recently, and I was struck by how many of its UI strings were slightly or wholly different than what we’re used to.”

🝤 AI Is Dead. Organoids Are Alive: “Mini human brains are being grown in labs all over the world. Soon, they could outthink neural networks.”

Until next time.