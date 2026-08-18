Cabinet of Wonders

Cabinet of Wonders

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Indy Neogy's avatar
Indy Neogy
5h

Feels like you underplay how successful Zwift and Peleton are. What’s more interesting is how (fatally) ahead of their time Nintendo were.

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