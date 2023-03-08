The renowned scholar and translator Robert Alter has argued that the main narrative mode of the Hebrew Bible employs a specific register. Among its many features, this style of biblical prose is spare. It uses a relatively small vocabulary, avoids synonyms, and likely uses words that are more formal than those that were in ancient everyday usage. In addition, it uses a lot of repetition. Biblical narration is one of “slight strangeness,” with repetitive sparseness and somewhat greater formality, all features that Alter tries to honor in his translations.

As I was thinking of this, I was first drawn to making a comparison between biblical narrative and computer code. And at least when it comes to a relatively small vocabulary—variable names, repeated keywords, specific operators, particular functions in widely used libraries—that is true.

For example, as per its official documentation, Python has only 35 keywords:

But of course, the analogy breaks down very quickly. Biblical prose is narrating a story or conveying laws, and a computer program is designed to do something (interact with the user, process some data, display some graphics, whatever). Code needs to act. Also, biblical texts were meant to be read aloud and understood within a certain environment, and source code is meant to be looked at in a very different context. It also has to work in a very specific and delimited way. The programmer and novelist Vikram Chandra cautions against making these comparisons, writing in Geek Sublime, “[t]o compare code to works of literature may point the programmer toward legibility and elegance, but it says nothing about the ability of code to materialize logic.”

And we could go on.

Nevertheless, perhaps we can salvage something from this bad analogy. Perhaps there are specific features of computer programs that might be (a tiny bit) like prose. For example, just as literary texts have specific properties and rhythms, it could be useful to compare programming languages based on their literary properties. Is there a rhythm to a Python program, or something written in Lisp? And what are the nuances behind keyword choices within each programming language? For despite the limitations on syntax and vocabulary that each language contains, the resulting code may have a particular expressive power.

And it seems that there are literary differences between programming languages, though with numerous caveats. Some languages have a pristine beauty, but can be hard to write more practical programs (Scheme perhaps?). Others employ syntactic sugar with the abandon of an unsupervised child in the kitchen (Hello there Perl!). Maybe Python, with its emphasis on white space, is more decorous in its diction and appearance than Javascript. There’s the beauty of Lisp, as per xkcd. And the pointers of C programs might have the telegraphic feel of Hemingway.

Different languages can even create different computational accents:

The computer scientist Edsger Dijkstra already noted this decades ago, though with his typical acerbic style he did this in the manner of a vicious takedown of various programming languages: FORTRAN is an “infantile disorder,” BASIC causes programmers to be “mentally mutilated,” and COBOL “cripples the mind” and is a “disease.”

Of course, not only will many of you will disagree with my characterizations of different languages—not to mention Dijkstra’s—but judging each language in its entirety is also not really fair. Some programs in Python can employ the more functional features of the language giving it a different flavor, or another program can suffer from being entirely spaghetti code. Each program and each programmer can have its own style (Exhibit A: “Is there a Correlation between the Use of Swearwords and Code Quality in Open Source Code?” Apparently yes).

However, just as there are people who advocate for software criticism, there is something to be gained for taking code seriously as a text and examining its literary features.

And what I’ve mentioned so far is just a taste. We can do much more, studying programming prose at the level of functions and classes and how they are written, or how if-statements are employed, how variables are named, how comments are composed, how a project is divided into separate files, and so much more. One can examine the structure of code at high and low levels, which is only natural, as one of computation’s defining features is that of abstraction.

This is often what a lot of software development does consider, such as in Code Complete (literate programming could also be relevant here). But I think it would be valuable to explore this more explicitly, as well as allow it to percolate out of the software world into the larger culture.

Code can be beautiful, or at least interesting and informative, and highlighting some of its distinctive features is something both fun and provocative. Let’s do more of it. ■

Thanks to Steve Krouse for feedback on this essay.

