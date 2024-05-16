Screenshot from Escape Velocity (from here ).

During my Macintosh-infused youth, I quickly became aware of one category of computer programs: shareware. Shareware is not something that we really think about any longer, but for a time—perhaps its heyday was the Nineteen Nineties—it was a major route for distributing software.

Shareware was given away by its creators, accompanied by messages that were increasingly frequent or hysterical encouraging the user to send a check to the creator. The shareware program was often limited in some way to further incentivize payment: you would only receive the ability to unlock its full featured abilities (or additional levels of a game) after you paid.

One particularly inspired shareware mechanism that I remember from my childhood was something included in versions of a game called Escape Velocity. Published by Ambrosia Software, Escape Velocity was a role-playing outer space arcade game, where you explored your corner of the galaxy in a spacecraft and accrued wealth and experience. However, after thirty days of being able to play the game at one’s ease, an enemy vessel named “Cap’n Hector”—which had simply harassed you with messages to pay for the game—would attack you. And you could not win. Inevitable death by Hector’s hand was your fate. The only solution? Pay up, or stop playing this game.

Shrink-wrapped software this was not. There were no boxes or printed manuals to accompany these programs, unlike much of the software at the time where you went to a store and paid for it. You downloaded these programs off websites or message boards or AOL or Compuserve. And yet, shareware ended up as a large part of the software ecosystem. On the Macintosh at least, it wasn’t even just games that were shareware. From what I remember, there were shareware utilities and productivity tools, programs of all types.

While shareware often meant only beer money for its programmers, it could sometimes mean big money. The iconic video game Doom was released as shareware. It spread kudzu-like to all corners of computational society, conquering the computer gaming world and made its creators very rich. Because people paid for shareware that they loved.

This sharing of software was an important aspect of the software ecosystem. It bred a distinctive kind of culture, one that burst with pride over what you’ve made. But it was also clearly a distribution channel. Unlike paid-for boxed software that was the default, this was a gift economy mingled with the scent of the profit motive: here’s something I made; and if you love it, please show your appreciation (kind of like today’s freemium models that even well-capitalized companies use). Shareware combined the Internet’s ability to distribute software with the assumption of inherent goodness—incentivized by hamstrung programs—to reap profits. And it was a delight. ■

I recently finished reading Cahokia Jazz by Francis Spufford, and it was wonderful. Set in the 1920’s in a rich alternate American history—the book contains both a map of its United States and a street map of the city of Cahokia!—it’s a murder mystery in a world where the indigenous population of North America thrived in a way far different from our own. As a fan of alternate histories (some previous writing: 1, 2, 3), I heartily recommend it.

Since my last newsletter when I announced my new list of sports teams named after technologies, I have received many new additions. Go check out the updated list.

Also, what do readers think of counting clothing as a technology (eg. Red and White Sox teams)?

Until next time.