Cabinet of Wonders

Cabinet of Wonders

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Linda Liukas's avatar
Linda Liukas
Mar 17

Two very random reactions:

1. On Frank Jalleau - I've really fallen in love with French typography, and was delighted when I ran into this: vernacular.fr. What a collection! And what a name (Jules Vernacular 😄)! Discovered him through this interview: victorcoutard.substack.com/p/letters-from-france

2. Just saw Nixon in China at the Bastille. The way they used ping pong balls and burned books felt very 2026, but I love that I now don't need an opinion on the opera for another 30 years.

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