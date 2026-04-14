Cabinet of Wonders

Cabinet of Wonders

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Rajesh Achanta's avatar
Rajesh Achanta
3d

Love the Scoblic framing. one that I keep coming back to. The meta-decision about which choices to retain is exactly what most organisations are skipping. They're optimising for adoption when the real question is adoption of what, for whom, toward what end. The 1972 manifesto is startlingly current. Appreciate the pointer to the Resonant Computing Manifesto — hadn't seen it.

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