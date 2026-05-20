Cabinet of Wonders

Cabinet of Wonders

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mako's avatar
mako
2d

I'm intrigued, I want to believe in this kind of game that's like a tool for exploring or experimenting on practical/intellectually fruitful models, and I'm guessing that deep down that might be where your interest in this stuff is coming from as well, the hope that computer models can tell us useful things. But you've gathered a list of things that only superficially resemble that, and decidedly aren't really that. I'm *achingly* interested in cities but Cities Skylines bored me to sleep, it can't model really any of the questions I have about cities, it hard-codes too many assumptions, and I've heard others say this too. Factorio can teach you about industrial systems, but afaik, not through simulation, more through training. The wisdom contained within the system seems to be a subset of the wisdom of its author? Which is not what we want.

I think Golly has driven intellectual progress, but even there, few people had to play with Golly for the rest of us to learn the computational metaphysics insights it contained. It's not even totally clear that the conway rules needed to ever be implemented on a computer, the whole thing might have worked as a thought experiment.

So I suspect the thing we're looking for is mostly just going to be... a kind of real, but lightweight, simulation software, that's simple enough that people who aren't experts in the field they model for can use them through an LLM, and use them exploratively (fast), and ideally plug them together in surprising new ways (so, interoperability), plus a suite of *culture* for using simulation software in highly explorative ways, including a name for the demographic who use it, and public knowledge that this demographic reliably turns up whenever authors put in the effort to optimise their stuff and support the relevant standards.

That's what I think we should build. Maybe. It would certainly be neat.

Right now, intellectually interesting simulation software is more often spectated than played. Would you agree our proposal is to tilt the ratio for serious simulation software towards play, because there's a lot of valuable insights buried in them that requires a whole lot of fucking around to find? And right now not enough fucking around is happening?

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David Huang's avatar
David Huang
2d

Lists shall cure listlessness!

Puns aside, I've found resonant inspirations from e.g. David Ha's interactive papers & experiments https://blog.otoro.net/archive.html

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