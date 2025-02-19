The history of how color is perceived and used in literature throughout time is a rich one, and one that I cannot do justice to fully.

However, over the years numerous curious theories have been proposed to account for such curiosities as the fact that Homer refers to the ocean in the Iliad as the “wine-dark sea” (could the Greeks not see blue? Or was shimmery quality simply something they prized more? Or something else entirely? See this article and this book for so much more).

That was why I was delighted to discover that John Milton in Paradise Lost describes the rainbow as having only three colors:

Over the Earth a Cloud, will therein set

His triple-colour'd Bow, whereon to look

And call to mind his Cov'nant: Day and Night,

This is from the end of book 11 which alludes twice to the three-colored rainbow.

One reason for the three colors is provided in an old version of Paradise Lost, which notes that it is likely due to the three primary colors from which all other colors are derived: red, blue, and yellow.

And this was all before Isaac Newton: I recall that the apparent reason we consider the rainbow to have seven colors is due to the numerological and mystical notions of Newton, who is responsible for many insights into optics and color.

Isaac Asimov had a very different take on the three-colored rainbow: rather than connecting it to the color palette, Asimov used it as evidence of Milton luckily anticipating the three colors in the retina for how all color vision operates. From Asimov’s Annotated Paradise Lost:

But perhaps it might be related to how people used to view rainbows? At least one ancient philosopher-poet, Xenophanes, considered the rainbow to consist of three colors: purple, red, and yellow (strangely, I discovered this tidbit in the paper “Semantic Meaning of Colours in John Milton’s Poem Paradise Lost,” which appears to fail to discuss the description of the rainbow in this epic poem).

To be honest, I don’t know what to make of all of this. Were the three colors Milton alludes to simply several “primary” colors from which all other combinations were made, as noted above? Or did contemporaries of Milton consider the rainbow to have three main colors? Was this related to Milton’s blindness? Was Milton making a clever allusion to something and I completely missed it? Or something else entirely? Regardless, I will continue to dwell on this triple-colored bow and the meaning of its arc across the sky. ■

Another Font Project: Katznelson

Related to my typeface creation hobby, I am also working on a Hebrew typeface called Katznelson, after Berl Katznelson, and inspired by the idea of combining Krisper and ShmulikCLM:

Lev Grossman has a wonderful exploration of the Arthurian enchantress Nimue:

The funny thing about Nimue is that precisely because she’s handled so loosely and carelessly that she ends up feeling more like a real person than most of the Arthurian pantheon.

This pairs well with my essay awhile back on “the messiness of reality and stories.”

Until next time.