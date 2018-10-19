Samuel Arbesman's Cabinet of Wonders

What is this Cabinet of Wonders?

When you subscribe, you’ll get periodic letters from me, Samuel Arbesman, that touch on upon the weird intersection of science + technology + complexity + humanities + wonder. This newsletter acts as a way of staying on top of my writing and projects (check out my newest book The Magic of Code!), but also where I work out many ideas I’m currently thinking about.

Some recurring themes and topics of interest include computational simulation, the nature of scientific and technological progress, the magic of code, and complexity science. In a stumbling fashion, I am working to articulate what our modern tech mythology—with computation as its centripetal force—might look like.

Please feel free to check out the archives for a taste of what’s to come. You should also check out my other writing.

A Bit About Me

I come from the world of complexity science and spend my time thinking about ideas at the intersections of what we know, the future of science and technology, and how to promote generalist thinking. I'm an Adjunct Professor and xLab senior fellow at Case Western Reserve University’s Weatherhead School of Management. I’m also a Venture Partner at Lux Capital, where I was previously their Scientist in Residence, and a Research Fellow at the Long Now Foundation.

I’m also a writer. I’m the author of The Magic of Code, The Half-Life of Facts, and Overcomplicated. I’ve also been published widely in such places as the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and Wired. Here is a selection of some of my recent writing. You can learn more about me at arbesman.net.