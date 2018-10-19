Samuel Arbesman's Cabinet of Wonders

What is this Cabinet of Wonders?

When you subscribe, you’ll get monthly letters from me, Samuel Arbesman, that touch on upon the weird intersection of science + technology + complexity + humanities + wonder. This newsletter acts as a way of staying on top of my writing and projects, but also where I work out many ideas I’m currently thinking about.

Please feel free to check out the archives for a taste of what’s to come. You should also check out my other writing.

A Bit About Me

I’m Scientist in Residence at Lux Capital, a venture capital firm that plays at the intersection of science fiction and science fact. I come from the world of complexity science and spend my time thinking about ideas at the intersections of what we know, the future of science and technology, and how to promote generalist thinking.

I’m also a writer. I’m the author of The Half-Life of Facts and Overcomplicated. I’ve also been published widely in such places as the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and Wired. Here is a selection of some of my recent writing. You can learn more about me at arbesman.net.