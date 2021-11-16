☞ The Technological Parentheses of Our LivesMy daughter used to pay very careful attention to my driving. But it wasn’t really just about road safety or even sightseeing—it was about information.…
☞ The Technological Parentheses of Our Lives
☞ Programming Languages and Natural LanguageI’m a sucker for generative analogies when it comes to computer programming: the kinds of analogies or metaphors that get you to think about code in a …
☞ Programming Languages and Natural Language
☞ Forecasting ScienceAs many readers know, I’m interested in trying to understand the regularities behind how scientific and technological progress occurs (The Half-Life of…
☞ Forecasting Science
☞ Emergence, Program Synthesis, and EvolutionThese are a few of my favorite things...all combined into a single piece of research.
☞ Emergence, Program Synthesis, and Evolution
☞ New Types of Long-Term Scientific InstitutionsI recently had a discussion with David Lang for Science Better about institutional experimentation in the sciences, the Overedge Catalog, and more (you…
☞ New Types of Long-Term Scientific Institutions
☞ NFTs and NP ProblemsThe Nature of Beauty meets Proof of Work?
☞ NFTs and NP Problems
☞ The Philosopher's TreeAlchemy, Computation, and the Complexity of Modeling the World
☞ The Philosopher's Tree
☞ The Overedge CatalogFinding the misfit research + tech organizations
☞ The Overedge Catalog
☞ Timestamping Science and Magical TextHow do you demonstrate that you know something—or discovered something first—without giving away your secret? This was an issue that loomed large in th…
☞ Timestamping Science and Magical Text
☞ The Anomalies that Drive ScienceThere is a certain delight to finding facts and bits of information that don’t quite make sense. Whether it’s the discovery of a weird signal from Prox…
☞ The Anomalies that Drive Science
☞ Reinventing Book Publishing in the Tech WorldIn the first half of the Twentieth Century, Emanuel Haldeman-Julius began publishing Little Blue Books in a small town in southeastern Kansas. These bo…
☞ Reinventing Book Publishing in the Tech World
☞ Progress Bars and Reticulating SplinesFailure Modes and Technology
☞ Progress Bars and Reticulating Splines
