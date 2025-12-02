Cabinet of Wonders
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☞ Nintendo's Exercise Bicycle and the Vagaries of Tech Innovation
Or, Nintendo has tried some weird things over its 100+ year history
10 hrs ago
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Samuel Arbesman
4
1
July 2026
☞ Some Measured Fractal Dimensions
Great Britain's coastline, crumpled paper, and a lung's surface
Jul 20
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Samuel Arbesman
8
June 2026
☞ Visiting the History of Computing and Play
The Large Scale Systems Museum and the Toy and Miniature Museum
Jun 9
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Samuel Arbesman
13
2
May 2026
☞ Microcosm Industries
On simulation toys and software microcosms
May 20
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Samuel Arbesman
18
2
4
April 2026
☞ The Wisdom of the People's Computer Company
A forgotten piece of computing history is more relevant now than ever
Apr 14
•
Samuel Arbesman
21
1
3
March 2026
☞ The Slow Work of Making Sense of History
A Lesson from the Now-Defunct CIA World Factbook
Mar 17
•
Samuel Arbesman
26
1
4
February 2026
☞ Maxis Software Toys
A peek into how the maker of SimCity marketed its products
Feb 11
•
Samuel Arbesman
7
1
January 2026
☞ Innovation Biopics
Movies about how products and companies came to be.
Jan 13
•
Samuel Arbesman
13
4
3
December 2025
☞ A Cabinet of Wonders Gift Guide
As the end of the year approaches, I thought I might make an official Cabinet of Wonders Gift Guide: 2025 edition. It’s a combination of strange and fun…
Dec 2, 2025
•
Samuel Arbesman
18
1
November 2025
☞ Interesting Regional Maps of the United States
There are many ways to divide up the USA
Nov 12, 2025
•
Samuel Arbesman
16
3
2
October 2025
☞ Building a Historical Sense in Computing
Unearthing weird and fun facts from computing history
Oct 16, 2025
•
Samuel Arbesman
11
1
September 2025
☞ I Want More Risk-Taking in Philanthropy
More crazy bets please!
Sep 11, 2025
15
5
1
© 2026 Samuel Arbesman
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